OPINION – Gun Control, Laws and Mental Health Issues

OPINION from Kris Rodin, BC Wildfire Service.

This comment is on gun control in Canada.

We have to have a gun license that is called a PAL Possession and Acquisition.

Without it you can not buy ammunition or guns.

We have to get renewed every 5 years.

If you have mental or violent offences they can take your guns away.

When this came to pass no one was happy about it but after 30 years seem like not that a big deal anymore.

Not saying it is perfect but if it can keep some guns out of the hands of someone that is having problems it is worth it.

I belong to several hunting clubs with the PAL. There are two categories Non Restricted and Restricted Non Restricted are standard hunting guns that hold no more that 5 rounds.

Restricted are handguns you are permitted to that them from your home to the range then back home and it takes way longer to get a restricted license with all the background checks that are with that license.