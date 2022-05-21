New Control Buoys at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – RCMP are alerting the public of modifications to Cultus Lake this year. BC Parks, in collaboration with Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe, has installed new Control Buoys around the lake to mark speed restricted zones.

This as Safe Boating Week starts in BC.

Over the past two summers RCMP have noted increased vessel traffic on the lake with serious incidents occurring on the water. In 2020, the RCMP investigated a collision between a ski boat and an Indigenous canoe. The collision sparked outrage and as a result, leadership from around the entire lake, including local Indigenous governments and knowledge keepers, Transport Canada Office of Boating Safety, and the RCMP gathered to discuss solutions to improve the safety of all users. One result of these discussions has been the installation of Control Buoys around the entire foreshore of the lake in early 2022.

BC Parks and Cultus Lake Park are updating signage at the boat launches to increase public awareness of the safety regulations as well as the importance of the lake to Indigenous peoples. The Stó:lō people have been paddling Swilcha’ (Cultus Lake) since time immemorial and continue to canoe on it today.

Swilcha’ (Cultus Lake) has significant importance to the Ts’elxwéyeqw and Stó:lō people as our history is rooted in cultural sharing and teachings. Stories have been passed on for generations about the creation of the lake and its inhabitants. Today, the canoe families share teachings of commitment, discipline, responsibility, teamwork, family and healthy living as they train, practice and race on the water. Safety is of the utmost importance to us all, regardless of where we come from, so the fact that the Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe, BC Parks, Cultus Lake Parks Board, RCMP and Transport Canada came together was amazing. At no time should anyone feel unsafe on the lake as we have witnessed in the past, said Chief David Jimmie, President of Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe. Federal law restricts speed within 30 metres of the shore even without any buoys present but unfortunately many operators forget this. We believe the new buoys will assist all users and increase safety on the lake for everyone said Constable Jaden Courtney, Urban Indigenous Liaison Officer of the Chilliwack RCMP.

The RCMP urges the public to respect all buoys, markers and signs. Using the buoys as mooring causes damage and violators can be fined. To report non-emergencies, call 604-792-4611. To report marine emergencies including impaired and dangerous boating call 911.