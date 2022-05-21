Book Interview – Stephen Hui, Author of Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia (INTERVIEW)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – With the May long weekend and summer coming up, many people will be making plans to go hiking — including families with kids.

Some of them may be turning to a new book — Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia — published In May 2022 by Vancouver’s Greystone Books.

Author Stephen Hui, features 55 fun hikes picked with kids in mind, it’s the follow-up to his bestselling books, 105 Hikes and Destination Hikes.

The new book includes trails in locations ranging from Victoria to Manning Park, and Whistler to Bellingham.

It includes hikes in the Chilliwack area and around the Fraser Valley.

For more information, text at 778-987-7654, and by email at stephen@105hikes.com.

Stephen’s website is 105hikes.com