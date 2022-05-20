Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Boating BC, the voice of British Columbia’s boating sector has launched a special campaign aimed at educating new boaters and reminding experienced boaters never to forget to practice boating safety.

The start of this awareness campaign aligns with the May Long Weekend.

The campaign, developed with support from Transport Canada, coincides with National Safe Boating Week in Canada (May 21 – 27) and focuses on the most common excuses people make for not following safety guidelines.



“When you see statiscs such as the fact that over 80% of drowning victims in Canada could swim but weren’t wearing a flotation device, or the fact that alcohol is a factor in over 40% of boating fatalities it’s a stark reminder that when it comes to boating safety, excuses don’t float,” says Hayne. “Whether you boat on a lake, a river or the ocean, British Columbia is a fantastic place to get out on the water, but it’s important to do it safely so that a great day on the water is just that – a wonderful memory with family or friends.”



To learn more about boating safety visit: www.boatingbc.com