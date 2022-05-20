Give Blood – National Inventory Declined 25 Per Cent Since April

Fraser Valley/Ottawa – As we get into the long weekend, there is the sad reality that there will be accidents in the mad dash to get out to the great outdoors.

Canadian Blood Services has noted that the national blood inventory has declined by 25 per cent since the start of April and the agency has issued an immediate call for new and returning donors to help replenish the blood supply to meet patient needs.

Are you a universal donor? If so, we need you to show up for patients.O-negative blood is compatible with all other blood types, and that means it’s critical in emergencies. When there’s no time to confirm a patient’s blood type, O-negative blood makes a lifesaving difference.

If you’ve never donated before, and are well, eligible to donate, and able to leave home, please book and honour your appointment to help patients. With thousands of open spots to fill before, during and after the May long weekend, there are plenty of opportunities for folks to show up and help.

The low reserve of blood can be replenished before patients are affected, but only if people across Canada of all blood types donate over the coming weeks.

Book your appointment now at http://ow.ly/pCvE50J9XWF or use the GiveBlood app.

Read more: http://ow.ly/77GF50J9XWB