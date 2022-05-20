As The Giants Leave the Langley Events Centre for the Season, Enter the Fraser Valley Bandits

Langley (Ethan Allin, BCIT Radio Arts and Journalism) – The Langley Event Centre is set to exchange ice for the hardwood next week. As the Vancouver Giants season comes to an end the sun starts shining, and the ice starts melting. That’s when you know it’s basketball season. The Fraser Valley Bandits are set to take over the Langley Event Centre for their home opener against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday, June 4.

Just this past Wednesday, the 18th the Bandits announced their 2022 training camp roster ahead of the club’s upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. If you want to be a part of the action but can’t make it out to the Langley this spring don’t you worry.

All CEBL regular-season games will be live-streamed on the free CBC Gem streaming service. You can also find it free on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, and CEBL+. Following a three-game road swing to start the year, the Bandits will open its fourth CEBL season on the road Wednesday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. PT against the Ottawa BlackJacks. This week’s announcement of the 2022 training camp roster is just the beginning of a long season ahead. The 15-man roster will feature a combination of: – Canadian national team talent – Standouts from various top international leagues – Former U SPORTS All-Canadians – CCAA all-stars. Kyle Adnam is Fraser Valley’s first non-American international player on their 2022 training camp roster.

This will be his first CEBL action with the Bandits, which makes him playing alongside fellow Australian Jamie Pearlman the perfect match. The Bandits are set to welcome back 2021 team MVP and CEBL three-point leader Alex Campbell. This will be his second season in the Valley. Malcolm Duvivier will also be back after winning the 2020 team MVP and 2021 “warrior of the year” awards. This will be Malcolm’s third season with the club.

“As an organization and front office, we are really excited about the growth of the CEBL as a whole. The league has grown tremendously every year and we feel this year’s roster is right on pace with the growth of the league. Our goal has always been to build a roster of toughness and togetherness and we feel we have laid that foundation again this year,” said Bandits general manager Kyle Julius in a press release by the Bandits.

The fan favourite, Chris McLaughlin, will also return to the Bandits for Fraser Valley’s inaugural season. He became well known for his rim-rattling dunks and rebounding presence. Mclaughlin averaged 12 points, 7.8 rebounds (2.5 offensive), and 0.8 blocks per game on 54.3% shooting from the field over six games for the Bandits in 2019.

Local Player Connections:

Ty Rowell

School: Walnut Grove Secondary Position: Guard Info: Rowell recently completed his fifth and graduating season at California Baptist University. Four Division 1 Stats: 11 points, 2.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 30.4 minutes per game Shooting: 41.7% and 40.5 % from field goal and three-point range.

Sukhman Sandhu

School: University of British Columbia (UBC) Thunderbird Position: Forward Shooting: Led all of U SPORTS in three-point percentage (50 percent) among players with a minimum of 50 attempts.

Sukhjot Bains

School: Tamanawis Secondary Info: Recently completed his first pro season in Sweden leading Helsingborg in scoring. Stats: 15.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game Shooting: 7.1% and 37.6% from field goal and three-point range.

If you’re looking to buy season tickets, and be a part of the action this season at the Langley Event Centre follow the link below. Full, partial, and single-game tickets, are available for purchase at thebandits.ca/tickets.

For any questions or ticket-related inquiries, call (604) 866-0529 or email tickets@thebandits.ca