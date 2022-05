Abbotsford – As live events are getting back to some semblance of normal, Abbotsford’s Aboriginal Arts and Culture Events posted to their Facebook page, A POW WOW!

Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association (FRAFCA) is hosting a Pow Wow May 27 and 28.

Located at Sumas First Nation 2788 Sumas Mountain Road in Abbotsford.

Details are below: