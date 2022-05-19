Classic British Cars Coming to Harrison For Sunday Lunch – May 22

Harrison (John Allen) – If you are a classic car fan, of the English kind ( think James Bond, John Lennon etc) This will be fun for the long weekend.

The British Cars Coming on Sunday May 22. 75 lovely collector cars from the big 600-car show at Van Deusen Gardens will come to Harrison for lunch on Sunday.

The public is welcome to walk in and view them from 2-3PM.

If anyone knows of any old British cars hiding in Harrison, let organizer John Allen know as he would like to put on a display of local vehicles.

Harrison Country Club is hosting this event and hopes it will be a big success and become the annual destination for this group.