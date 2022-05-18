Purple Haze Fundraiser to put the Lavender Groove Back into the Arts – July 16 at Lindell Beach

Chilliwack/Lindell Beach — With a 1960’s chilled-out vibe, this is an arts recovery fundraiser like no other, set in the beautiful scenic Columbia Valley at the Windward Lavender farm on July 16from 5:00 to 9:30 pm.

Guests will gather together, surrounded by the stunning scent of lavender and wrapped in the arms of the mountains, all complemented by live rock & roll music, and gourmet pizzas from Chestnut Springs Mobile.

Featuring musical guests, Harma White, a groovy, dancy and amazingly fun band with a vintage rock and roll vibe! Dress up in your favourite concert t-shirt, Coachella garb, or your Woodstock flowers and tie-dye, as we join together to aid in the recovery of the community’s Centre for the Arts. Adding to the ambience also is singer, and songwriter Ben Cottrill bringing his Folk-Rock style!

Your ticket includes your donation, your transportation to and from the farm (Shuttle bus available), your entrance to the farm, and the live entertainment! It also includes fantastic festival food and two adult beverages (more can be purchased) to enjoy while you lounge or dance as the sun sets over the mountain tops.

Only 200 patrons will be able to attend this exclusive event, making this a fantastic opportunity to relax in a stunning environment, enjoy the music, and show your support for the arts in our community in a whole new and exciting way!

All proceeds from this benefit event will go toward The Centre’s recovery, as the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society’s programming needs some rejuvenation.

Transportation: A shuttle bus to and from the event is available from The Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Sardis, and Cultus Lake. Seating is limited. Please contact the Centre Box office at 604-391-SHOW(7469) to reserve your seat.

Venue: Windward Lavender, 231 Columbia Valley Road, Lindell Beach, BC.

Tickets are selling fast! Don’t miss this fabulous new fundraiser! For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).

Purple Haze is generously sponsored by:

Jimi Hendrix (Diamond) Sponsor: Adams Real Estate

Janis Joplin (Platinum) Sponsors: Zacharias-Vickers and Wyatt Tunnicliffe

The Who (Gold) Sponsors: Canex Building Supplies; Chilliwack Ford; Envision Financial; Emil Anderson; Foreman Equipment; Home Masters Team; Jason Laynes; Koller Epp Wealth Management; Master Painting; Mertins; O’Connor Group; Odlum Brown; System One Flooring Solution; and Unify Financial

Santanna (Silver) Sponsors: Southern Irrigation and This is Cannabis

Joe Cocker (Bronze) Sponsors: Entrust Mortgage Service; The Town Butcher; Todd Travis Shaw Floors; Fortin’s Home Hardware; Lolly’s Fashion Lounge; and Ashdown Capital

Food Sponsor: Chestnut Springs Mobile

Venue Sponsor: Windward Lavender

Entertainment Sponsor: Simpson Notaries