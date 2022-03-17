Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA Coming to Chilliwack Cultural Centre June 27 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – “you can dance.. you can sing” ……….

Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA , Chilliwack Cultural Centre, June 27.



Early bird tickets now on sale.

It’s time to secure your seats to the ABBA show everyone loves and adores! Direct from Australia, the world’s premier live ABBA tribute is back by popular demand!

Far from being ‘just another cover band’, Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA is a full-scale concert production featuring more than two hours of fun, energetic musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.



Starring incredibly detailed performances from internationally acclaimed impersonators ABBAsolutely fABBAulous, Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA gives fans of all ages a chance to re-live the ABBA concert experience, celebrate the music of ABBA and dance the night away!



Contact the Centre Box Office at 604-391-SHOW(7469)to purchase tickets with the early bird discount!