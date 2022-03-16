Surrey Board of Trade Pleased that Canada will Lift Pre-arrival Travel COVID Testing by April 1

Surrey – The Surrey Board of Trade has learned that the Federal Government will announce on March 17 that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will no longer have to take a pre-arrival COVID-19 test, removing the testing requirements at airports and land border crossings, effective April 1.



“We look forward to hearing the details of this announcement tomorrow,” said Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.



The Surrey Board of Trade has called for the end of restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, ultimately removing the unnecessary and restrictive rules affecting the travel industry.



The Surrey Board of Trade asked the Federal Government to:



1. Remove pre-departure testing entirely for fully vaccinated travellers on or before April 1st, which is when the regulations will be updated. Continuing to test, targeting solely the travel sector, is unnecessary and not rooted in science.



2. Remove the $5,000 fine

If someone who has tested positive in the last ten days crosses the land border into Surrey, they may be subject to a $5,000 fine.



3. Remove COVID-19 testing at the border

Travel is no riskier than many other domestic activities, and there is no scientific reason to single it out. Canada’s current COVID-19 travel restrictions are obsolete and out of step with countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Denmark, which have removed all testing requirements at their respective borders for fully vaccinated travellers.



4. Remove the confusion

There is confusion around the rules and fear of getting stuck abroad has established an environment of uncertainty for travellers. Travellers who are fully vaccinated should no longer be subject to out-of-pocket testing expenses and outdated measures.



Surrey is a border city and soon will be the largest city in British Columbia. Families and businesses on both sides of the border rely on moving across a fully open border. We are pleased that the Canadian government recognizes and understands its importance.