AbbyPD Searching for Missing 18-year-old Chase Bodell

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Chase Bodell. All attempts to locate him at this point have been unsuccessful and police are concerned about his wellbeing.



Chase was last seen on March 15, 2022, at the 36100 Block of Lower Sums Mountain Road. Chase is described as 5’9”, 170 lbs. with medium length brown hair, brown eyes, and glasses.



AppyPD will continue to investigate but we ask that Chase, or anyone with information about Chase, contact the Abbotsford Police Department, Missing Persons Section, at (604)-835-0393 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).



AbbyPD File 22-10651

APD/Chase Bodell