24th Annual Pacific Agriculture Show Will Be Back In-Person at Tradex, March 31 to April 2(INTERVIEW)

Abbotsford — B.C.’s largest agricultural event, the Pacific Agriculture Show, is back for an in-person event and will take place March 31st to April 2nd at the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford. The show will be introducing several new features for the community to enjoy. This includes a beer garden with Barnside Brewing and the popular Aldor Acres Petting Zoo.

Visitors will be able to see over 300 exhibitors, including a large display of all the latest equipment, from major manufactures including: Kubota, John Deere, Bobcat, JCB, Mahindra, Deutz Fahr, Wacker Neusen, Cat, and many others listed here.

The annual Horticultural Growers’ Short Course and CannaTech West conference are also back, featuring a range of speakers and topics relative to agricultural commodities. A full description of the courses can be found here.

The Pacific Agriculture Show takes place from March 31st to April 2nd from 9am to 4:30pm at the Tradex Centre at the Abbotsford Airport.The full schedule of speakers and topics can be found here.

FVN’s Don Lehn spoke with Jim Shepard with JGS Events about this years show and the return to Tradex (The 2021 show was virtual):

March 31, 2022 to April 2

Hours: 9am to 4:30pm

Cost:

General Admission $15

Seniors and 4H $10

Kids under 14 years old FREE

Tickets are available at the door or online at https://www.agricultureshow.net/get-tickets. Separate registration required for Growers’ Short Course programs.