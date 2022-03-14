OPINION – BC Minimum Wage Increase from $15.20 to $15.65/Hour on June 1

Victoria/Surrey – The BC Government announced that the minimum wage will increase from $15.20 to $15.65 an hour on June 1, 2022. The increase is tied to inflation.



“The Surrey Board of Trade is pleased that the BC Government will tie minimum wage increases to inflation, which aligns with our advocacy, allowing businesses to plan for future increases,” said Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “However, businesses are facing significant cost pressures tied to red tape and tax inefficiencies. What is needed now is a comprehensive tax and red tape review. The current tax system is a patchwork causing significant confusion.”



“We know the BC Government has said that they won’t commit to a tax and red tape review – but businesses want and need it.”



For more information on the increases visit https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022LBR0003-000337

Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade