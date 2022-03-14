change.org Petition to Widen or Replace Agassiz/Rosedale Bridge

Agassiz/Rosedale/Highway 9 – Since the November 2021 floods and Highway 1 traffic having to be re-routed through Highway 9 and the Agassiz/Rosedale Bridge, this really is now surprise.

There is a petition set up on change.org to upgrade the Agassiz Rosedale Bridge.

From change.org:

The Agassiz Rosedale Bridge is a vital connection between the Trans-Canada Highway and the communities on both sides of the Fraser River.

Constructed in 1956, it recently underwent some seismic upgrades, but nothing was done to improve the safety of the narrow, two-lane span. Widening, twinning or replacement is necessary to improve traffic flow and mitigate the current safety issues for drivers, pedestrians & bicyclists.



Accidents on the narrow, two-lane bridge can close the span to traffic for hours & greatly impact access to emergency services, while slow farm & oversized vehicles cause delays as there is no room to pass. The span has a history of serious and deadly crashes & horrific incidents.

The District of Kent Official Community Plan specifically references capacity and safety issues with the bridge, and District of Kent Council sent a letter of concern regarding the bridge to MOTI in 2021, which was met with a disappointing response from Minister Fleming.

In June of 2021, the Agassiz-Harrison Observer conducted a survey regarding local concerns on the bridge, and received more than 280 responses. The majority of concerns related to its width & safety, with 85% of respondents wanting wider pathways for pedestrians & cyclists, 60% supporting the addition of two more vehicle traffic lanes, and 67% supporting both.

When Highway 1 is closed & traffic is detoured onto Hwy 9 & 7, the bridge does not have the capacity to handle the massive influx of traffic – this was very apparent in recent months when traffic was redirected due to the disastrous floods and landslides.

According to a 2012 report, the bridge will not be able to handle projected traffic levels by 2057 – but with the increasing migration to the Fraser Valley & proposed tourist attractions in the immediate area, that threshold will be hit much sooner.

It has never been safe to cross the bridge on foot, with one having to navigate along a narrow cement ledge and around impeding light standards. There is also no bike lane or shoulder for bicyclists or immobilized vehicles to use.

We are lucky to live in such a beautiful area of the province surrounded by nature – we should feel safe if we wish to get outside and commute by bicycle or travel on foot. Considering the Province’s CleanBC, Active Transportation & Healthy Communities initiatives, it is frustrating that these only seem to apply to non-rural areas.

The Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge needs to be widened, replaced, or twinned to accommodate 4-lanes and a dedicated pedestrian walkway and cyclist path.