Brain Awareness Week Puts Spotlight on Walk for Alzheimer’s in Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – March 14 – 20 is Brain Awareness Week, a global campaign that encourages people to think about their brain health. It’s also the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s first call for Fraser Valley residents to register for the charity’s flagship fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. It takes place in person in Abbostford, Chilliwack and many other B.C. communities on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The Walk brings together thousands of people across the province with a common mission: to raise funds to support people living with dementia and enable research into the causes and cures.

It’s also a way local families and caregivers can celebrate and remember people in their lives who have been affected by dementia. Funds raised allow the Alzheimer Society of B.C. to provide programs and services to people in the Valley who are affected by dementia.

“During Brain Awareness Week, we’re thrilled to be announcing the return of an in-person event later this spring,” says Cathryn France, director of resource develeopment at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “Many of our supporters participated in our virtual events in 2020 and 2021, but it’s so meaningful to be able to walk together to show our support for people affected by dementia in our local communities.”

While the causes of dementia still elude us, we know that being physically and socially active can reduce risk of developing the disease. “The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is a great way to get some exercise, be social, and raise funds for an important cause,” says France.

While events typically take place in over 20 communities across the province on May 29, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s “Walk your way” option allows supporters to also walk at a time and place of their choosing.

Visit walkforalzheimers.ca to register, fundraise and learn more about the event. To learn more about dementia and risk reduction, visit alzbc.org/walk.