BC Senior Curling Championships at Chilliwack Curling Club, March 15 – 20

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Curling Club will be welcoming teams from across the Province from Tuesday March 15 to Sunday March 20 with draws at 8 am, noon, 4 pm and 8 pm each day with the finals slated for 2 pm on Sunday March 20.

Admission is free for this event featuring reigning BC Mens Champ Brent Pierce, just back from the Brier, Reigning Senior Mens Champion Tom Buchy from Cranbrook and numerous other former Provincial and National Champions in the Men’s Division.

Local Skips Lisa Deputan and Janet Klebe will join MaryAnne Arsenault,, reigning BC Ladies and BC Senior Ladies, Champion as well as 7 other talented Ladies teams.

The 9th End Cafe and Extra End Lounge will be open all week.

There will be live Music with Colin Maxwell and Mark Terris playing in the Extra End Lounge between 8-11 pm on Friday March 18 if you would like enjoy a drink with a live musician.

Thanks to Tourism Chilliwack, Baker Newby LLP and Close to Home Grocery for their support of this event.