BC Hydro Conducting Maintenance on Mission’s Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam

Mission – BC Hydro will be conducting maintenance on the Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam from March 21 to April 1 between the hours of 7:30am – 4:30pm.



During this time, the Blind Slough Dam – Dewdney Trunk Rd will be fully closed to traffic to allow work to be completed safely.

Stave Falls Dam Blind Slough Dam/BC Hydro/Mission