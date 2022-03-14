Skip to content

BC Hydro Conducting Maintenance on Mission’s Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam

Mission – BC Hydro will be conducting maintenance on the Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam from March 21 to April 1 between the hours of 7:30am – 4:30pm.

During this time, the Blind Slough Dam – Dewdney Trunk Rd will be fully closed to traffic to allow work to be completed safely.

