Mission – BC Hydro will be conducting maintenance on the Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam from March 21 to April 1 between the hours of 7:30am – 4:30pm.
During this time, the Blind Slough Dam – Dewdney Trunk Rd will be fully closed to traffic to allow work to be completed safely.
BC Hydro Conducting Maintenance on Mission’s Stave Falls Dam/Blind Slough Dam
