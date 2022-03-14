AbbyPD Project Bounty Hunter Executed 36 Warrants in Eleven Days

Abbotsford – Over 11 days throughout February, AbbyPD Patrol Shift 1 launched project “Bounty Hunter” aimed at locating and apprehending offenders wanted for outstanding crimes.

Project Bounty Hunter was led by two patrol officers, Constable’s Ducharme and Chellew who tracked, located, and arrested 30 individuals wanted for various offences ranging from breaches, property, violent crimes and driving offences.

In total, 36 warrants were executed in 11 days, which resulted in four new charges being laid.

“AbbyPD is committed to holding offenders who operate within our city accountable. We are dedicated to locating and arresting offenders who have outstanding warrants. AbbyPD will not tolerate crime within our community; we are out there and will bring you before the courts should you fail to appear in court,”; said Staff Sergeant Marcus Senft.

Anyone with information on persons with outstanding warrants is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.