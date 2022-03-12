SurreyCares & Community Foundations in the BC Southern Region Hub provide $937,284 funding  to community-led infrastructure projects as part of the Government of Canada’s Healthy Communities Initiative

Surrey – (SurreyCares Community Foundation, Community Foundation of the South Okanagan, Central Okanagan Foundation; Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies, Maple Ridge Community Foundation, North Okanagan Foundation, Port Moody Community Foundation, Coquitlam Foundation, Port Coquitlam Community Foundation and Nakusp and Area Community Foundation).

As Canadians continue to adapt to the realities of COVID-19, local governments and community partners across the country are adapting their spaces and services to keep residents safe and healthy, support economic recovery, create jobs, and build vibrant, resilient communities.

Today, SurreyCares Community Foundation and Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, and Surrey MPs ( Ken Hardie, Randeep Sarai, John Aldag and Sukh Dhaliwal) are announcing $937,284 in funding to support 17 projects in the Southern BC area as part of the second round of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative. Through the $31-million Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, the Government of Canada, alongside Community Foundations of Canada, is building safer spaces and ensuring a higher quality of life for people across the country, by helping communities adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The BC Southern Community Foundations are supporting the following projects as part of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

Small Project Stream:

Additional, Large Stream Projects were also approved:

$105,668 was invested to fund the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Kelowna for the Digital Mentoring Programs and Services project. $249,848 was invested to fund the Matsqui First Nation for the Matsqui First Nation Multi-use Pathway and Nature Trail project. $250,000 was invested to fund the Boothroyd Indian Band for the Indigenous Gathering Space for Boothroyd Indian Band project. $250,000 was invested to fund the East Kootenay Foundation for Health for the Not Alone Campaign – Foundry East Kootenay project.

Inter-Regional Project Stream:

$75,350 was invested to fund The Yoga Outreach Society for The First Nations Women’s Yoga Initiative project. (Surrey)

“The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting projects across the country that build more inclusive communities and ensure a higher quality of life for Canadians. Investments like the one announced today in Surrey, BC are vital to strengthening communities and ensuring they are resilient today and for years to come.”

Ken Hardie, Randeep Sarai, John Aldag and Sukh Dhaliwal, Members of Parliament for Surrey.

Christine Buttkus, Executive Director, SurreyCares Community Foundation stated, “Public spaces are the glue to our communities: they enable a feeling of belonging and of social cohesion. They are a big part of what makes communities safe, vibrant and connected. As the southern BC region faces increased isolation due to COVID-19, these projects from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will help our community to connect safely and will benefit the mental and physical well-being of our residents.”