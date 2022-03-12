Daylight Saving Time 2022 Kicks In Sunday Morning(Ryan Reynolds Film Plug Video)

Fraser Valley (With files from CP) – Here we go again. Fall forward one hour and lose an hour of sleep. The great switch to Daylight Saving Time is 2 AM Sunday Morning. The days feel longer. But will this be the last time we change the clocks?

We asked this same question last year and the year before …

The answer…

Don’t bet on it.

In 2020, the Yukon Territorial Government heard a loud cry from their population and made the call that 2020 was the last time change for them. They permanently stay with Daylight Saving Time.

You will recall that an on line poll (September 2019) by the Province of BC showed 93% of us want the permanent change.

Premier John Horgan made it clear B.C. wanted to stay in tune and in time with Washington, Oregon and California.

Washington and Oregon have already committed to year-round daylight time, and a majority of Californian voters support the move.

Hit the brakes.

Every thought of change was stopped in 2020 as that was an election year in the States and an act of congress is the only way to have the three States get in Sync.

Since then, Congress was kind of busy with other.

Even if everyone agrees, it is still not a simple flip of the switch. There are many moving parts to this. From the transfer of goods and services, to financial institutions, to something as simple as the NHL schedule.

In the winter, it would mean longer morning hours in the dark for commuters and students. Sunrise would be closer to 9 AM.

So enjoy losing an hour of sleep while the days seem longer. We may be waiting a little/lot longer for Daylight Saving Time to stay 24/7/365.

Now, Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds along with Mark Ruffalo, address Daylight Saving Time in a shameless plug for their new movie: