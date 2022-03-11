Champions of Diversity Recognized at Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards  – Two Each from Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley

Fraser Valley – The 19th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards were held Thursday, March 10th in Abbotsford with organizations and individuals being recognized in six categories.

For Chilliwack that included Kindness Chain and Recreation Excellence.

Nearly 200 guests attended in-person and 16 attendees joined virtually. Four organizations received Cultural Diversity Awards in the categories of innovative initiatives, marketing, human resources, and inclusive environments. Mia Skoone Gill was named the Youth Champion of Diversity while Nimrat Aulakh received the Champion of Diversity award.

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards has been one of the most attended events held in Abbotsford in the past and organizers were thrilled that recent event capacity restrictions were lifted in time to open tickets to the public in February. Returning emcee Free Lee quipped that as much as he loves take-out, he was excited for a buffet dinner again.

“It truly, absolutely, just heartens me that during those two years, we have all as a community looked after one another and we have become a stronger community despite the adversities… that were presented to us”

Outgoing host of Virgin Radio and media personality, Nira Arora, spoke about her experiences as a visible minority in Canada.



She encouraged attendees that “it’s time to become comfortable with being uncomfortable. You need to be an upstander rather than a bystander.”

In her closing remarks, Manpreet Grewal, the Director of Multicultural and Immigrant Integration Services at Archway thanked the sponsors, production team and the organizing committee for being flexible as they planned the event. Grewal mentioned what a joy it was to see people in flesh and blood and know there was a whole person beyond the torso shown in video calls.

The event was held at a smaller scale this year to be cautious, but Grewal said that next year they hoped to “see the full force of physical energy and human interaction.”

Since 2003, community members have nominated businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that build inclusive and diverse communities in Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Chilliwack. Archway Community Services presents the event in partnership with the Mission and Chilliwack Community Services as well as the Langley New Directions English Language School.

2021 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards Recipients

Nimrat Aulakh, Champion of Diversity

Nimrat Aulakh is a registered nurse, youth worker, non-profit founder, board member and volunteer. After being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis she realized there were multiple barriers facing the South Asian community including a lack of knowledge, stigmas about illnesses, and language barriers. In response, she founded the “Be Better Together Chronic Illness Society,” that offers one-to-one peer support. She is an ambassador with Multiple Sclerosis Canada and a board member at the Lily Rose Children’s Society and Langley Pos-Abilities. She volunteers with the Salvation Army and at a Crisis Centre.

Aulakh thanked her “family, friends and the community for always pushing me to do my best.”

Mia Skoone Gill, Youth Champion of Diversity

Mia Skoone Gill is a grade 12 student and active volunteer with Special Olympics BC, the Kids Play Foundation and is a Foundry Youth Ambassador. In her work with Foundry, she spearheaded new initiatives to bridge the gap between people of colour accessing mental support. With a passion for culture, history and art, she secured funding to enable the Crayon Project donating over one thousand crayons to Abbotsford youth that supported foreign art unit expansions.

In her acceptance speech, Gill said, “my fellow nominees inspire me every day” and thanked her friends, family and mentors. “I promise to keep doing everything I can to support my community in whatever any capacity that I can, because I know you all will too.”

Otter Co-op, Effective Human Resources Strategies

Otter Co-op’s diverse portfolio is staffed with an equally diverse set of almost 800 team members. They are locally-minded and community invested with over a quarter million dollars donated to local charities in the last year. They are committed to a diverse and supportive working environment based on their core company values of Integrity, Community and Excellence. Otter Co-op embraces diversity and inclusion and are working hard to create a workplace that is as diverse as the communities they serve. They support and provide an environment which allows all staff to bring their whole selves to work.

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association, Innovative Initiative

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association is a non-profit organization run entirely by more than 125 volunteers. Two of their three primary initiatives deliver free groceries and hot meals to low-income, marginalized, homeless and senior community members. They also organize volunteers to clean-up city areas or local lakes and rivers and they respond to events like the flood crisis in 2021 and. Kindness Chain strongly believes in diversity and inclusion and have a diverse team of volunteers reflecting the community they serve.

Systems Business Coach Inc., Inclusive Environment

Systems Business Coach Inc. provides small business owners with education, coaching and training to help their companies scale and grow. The company is female-owned with a management team led by women. Their team is comprised of people of different cultures, genders and nationalities and their materials are created to serve people with different physical, mental and learning abilities. They actively hire students and newcomers to Canada and seek opportunities to hire women in emerging economies. Their inclusive and understanding work environment accommodates staff’s need for mental health breaks and family responsibilities.

“Diversity is a given, we’re all different, but inclusion is a choice,” said founder Beverlee Rasmussen.

Recreation Excellence (CHILLIWACK), Marketing

Recreation Excellence operates multiple facilities in Western Canada including Chilliwack’s recreation facilities. They market in diverse, inclusive and inspiring ways to show that all bodies are welcome at their facilities and classes. Recreation Excellence ensures that all genders, ages, abilities, body types, ethnicities, religions, sexual-orientation and socio-economic backgrounds are represented visually in their social media posts and other marketing materials.

“We’re really thrilled to be part of this group of pretty amazing people,” said Dominque MacDonald.

“Please don’t let it stop here,” said Lee. “Remember the stories and start that conversation. We are better together.”

