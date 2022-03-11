BLOG – The Write Stuff – Fraser Valley Spring Theatre and Music

Fraser Valley (Catherine Hercus/The Write Stuff) – The Chilliwack Cultural Centre at 9201 Corbould Street has several upcoming productions in March and April that you won’t want to miss.

Have you ever heard of a flamenco version of Grease? On Saturday March 12 at 7:30, Karen Flamenco troupe is performing a unique production featuring flamenco, tap dancing and live music.

If you enjoy celtic music and want to keep the St. Patrick’s Day fun going, you won’t want to miss the Celtic Tenors on March 24, also at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre at 7:30.

On March 20 from 2 to 4:15, you can see tribute artists perform your favourite songs by Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Elvis & Motown. Jesse Aron is one of the US top Roy Orbison tribute performers singing hits including Crying, Pretty Woman, Only the Lonely, and Running Scared. Amberley Beatty will perform some of Connie Francis hits like Where the Boys Are, Who’s Sorry Now, Your Cheatin’ Heart, Stupid Cupid and Lipstick on Your Collar. The Tonettes trio will sing Motown songs by Diana Ross and the Supremes, Aretha Franklin and more. Pete Paquette will perform many of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits.

Opening on April 21 and running until April 30 is a production of the hilarious play Calendar Girls by Tim Firth, based on the movie about Yorkshire women who pose nude for a calendar to raise money for cancer research. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. Due to the adult content, attendees must be at least 13.

For a special night out, consider attending the Langley Charitable Night event on March 12 featuring the Chicks tribute band. Tickets are $90 a person, doors open at 6, and the entertainment starts at 7:30 at the George Preston Arena at 20699 42 Avenue in Langley. The menu includes corn chowder, a buffet including fried chicken, barbecue ribs or jambalaya and peach apple cobbler, and a cash bar is available. For Rod Stewart fans, you can rock out to a tribute band playing his music on March 26 at the same location.

Comedy fans can check out Farm Country Comedy at Farm Country Brewing at 20555 56th Avenue in Langley on March 16. Doors open at 6:30, the show starts at 7:00 and tickets are $19 on Eventbrite.

Abbotsford Centre at 33800 King Road in Abbotsford presents three classic rock acts in March and April Carlos Santana brings his Blessings and Miracles Tour to Abbotsford Centre on Thursday March 31 at 8. I saw Santana open for Rod Stewart several years ago and I could have listened to him all night! On Saturday April 16 Alice Cooper performs at Abbotsford Centre. You can also see ZZ Top on Saturday April 23 at 7. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

On Saturday April 21 at 7:30, Jim Byrnes and Simon Kendall sing the blues at the Chief Sepass Theatre at 9096 Trattle Street in Langley. Tickets are $47.50 plus fees and service charges at rockitboy.com.

Theatre in the Country is producing Dinner with Friends, a Pulitzer Prize winning drama by Donald Margulies showing the effect of a crumbling marriage on two couples. The play runs from April 28 to May 7 at 5708 Glover Road in Langley.

Theatre tickets are $38 for adults, and $35 for under 26 and over 64 year olds. Dinner theatre tickets are $58 for adults and $62 for under 26 and over 64 year olds.