207 British Columbian’s OD’d and Died from Toxic Illicit Drugs in January 2022 (7 in Abby and 5 in Chilliwack)

Fraser Valley/Victoria – January 2022 is the fourth consecutive month in which more than 200 lives were lost to the illicit drug supply in B.C. The 207 deaths is the third highest recorded in a calendar month, an average of about 6.7 deaths per day.

7 OD deaths in Abbotsford and 5 in Chilliwack.

This according to preliminary data released by the BC Coroners Service.

Additional key preliminary findings are below. Data are subject to change as additional toxicology results are received:

72% of those dying in January were aged 30 to 59, and 82% were male.

The townships that experienced the highest number of illicit drug toxicity deaths in January were Vancouver, Surrey and Kamloops.

By health authority in 2022, the highest number of illicit drug toxicity deaths were in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health Authorities (70 and 57 deaths, respectively), making up 61% of all such deaths during this period.

By health authority in January, the highest rates were in Northern Health (75 deaths per 100,000 individuals) and Vancouver Coastal Health (54 per 100,000). Overall, the rate in B.C. is 47 deaths per 100,000 individuals in 2022.

In January, 85% of illicit drug toxicity deaths occurred inside (55% in private residences and 30% in other residences, including social and supportive housing, single room occupancy, shelters, and hotels and other indoor locations); 14% occurred outside in vehicles, on sidewalks, streets, parks, etc.

No deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

There is no indication that prescribed safe supply is contributing to illicit drug deaths.

