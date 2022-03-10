Mounties Find Body of Missing 69 year old Senior

Fraser Valley – March 10 UPDATE – A sad ending for the search of a senior.

RCMP have located the body of a 69- year-old man who was reported as missing to police on March 4, 2022.

While Chilliwack General Investigation Support Team (GIST) officers continued to pursue leads, evidence led police to an area of Kipp Avenue and Ashwell Drive where Chilliwack Search and Rescue (SAR) located the body on March 9, 2022, around 7:30 a.m.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue their investigations into the events leading up to and cause of the death.

A very difficult and sad way to end a search and we reach out to his family and friends, said Corporal Mike Rail spokes person for the UFVRD. Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services is engaged.

March 5 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 69 year old Ian Tillie. Tillie was last seen at 2:30 pm on Thursday, March 3rd at the Tim Hortons in the 45800 block of Yale Road, Chilliwack. At that time, he was on foot and believed to be walking toward downtown Chilliwack. He often walks in the area of Salish Park, the Chilliwack Public library, Chilliwack General Hospital and surrounding areas.

RCMP/Ian Tillie

Ian Tillie is described as:

69 years old

Caucasian male

Grey hair

Brown eyes

6 ft 3in

213 pounds

Last seen wearing glasses, a blue collared shirt, blue plaid jacket, blue pants and work boots.

“Police and Mr. Tillie’s family and friends are very concerned for his wellbeing. He failed to return home on Thursday and did not show up for work on Friday, “ says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson. “This type of behaviour is out of character for Ian and we want to ensure his safety and well being.”

Police are asking anyone who sees Ian Tillie to call 911 immediately. If you have information about his whereabouts or if you have seen or spoken to him in the last few days, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency line at 604-792-4611 and quote file # 2022-7643.