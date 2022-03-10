Extension of Fraser Valley Express #66 to Lougheed Skytrain Starts March 27

Fraser Valley/Burnaby – BC Transit and its local government partners have locked in the details for the extension of the Fraser Valley Express (FVX) to Lougheed Town Centre SkyTrain Station and Bus Exchange, which will expand the reach of this important inter-community connector to Burnaby and beyond into Metro Vancouver.



The Route 66 FVX currently extends from downtown Chilliwack through Abbotsford to the Carvolth Exchange in Langley via Highway 1. Beginning March 27, this limited stop express route will extend to the Lougheed SkyTrain Station in Burnaby.



This location offers two TransLink SkyTrain lines – Millennium and Expo – and one of the best-served and busiest RapidBus exchanges in the region. Easy access to nearby pedestrian and cycling routes also provides easy integration between public transit and other forms of active transportation.



Fraser Valley riders can either access the Route 66 FVX from local transit, or can take advantage of Park & Ride locations at Lickman Road, McCallum Road and Highstreet Shopping Centre.



BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District, City of Abbotsford and City of Chilliwack have worked in close collaboration with TransLink on the FVX extension. The integrated signage and marketing materials that have been developed will provide easily accessible information and a seamless transition for customers wishing to travel between the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver using both BC Transit and TransLink services.



In addition to the launch of the FVX extension, two additional weekday and two additional Saturday trips will be added to the existing schedule. Trip times will be adjusted to optimize service for our customers, and a detailed preview schedule is now available for the Central Fraser Valley and Chilliwack, so customers can begin trip planning.



For route and schedule information in Metro Vancouver, please visit translink.ca.

Skytrain/Lougheed Station