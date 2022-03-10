Skip to content

BCLC Says a $8M Lotto 649 Ticket Sold In Chilliwack

Chiliwack/Vancouver – Check the Lotto 649 ticket. BC Lotteries Corporation (BCLC) says there was am $8 million dollar lottery ticket sold in the Wack.

This from the draw date March 9, 2022.

May be an image of text that says '22:18 Results Login 49 GRAND 649 LOTT Lotto 6/49 Results LATEST DRAW March9,2022 16 25 31 34 40 42 BONUS 15 Lotto 6/49 Prize Breakdown Match Prize 6/6 Winner $8,068,948 5/6+ 1CHILLIWACK $100,775 5/6 NEW WESTMINSTER 10nt $1,647 4/6 102 $96 3/6 $10 3,325 2/6+ $5 2/6 64,791 45,205 $3FreePlay Free 451,635 GUARANTEED PRIZE DRAW 19+ Home (အ Scan Buy Results'

