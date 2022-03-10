Abby PD Searching for Prolific Robbers in Honda CRV, Three Robberies in Three Days

Abbotsford – On March 5th, at 3:50AM, AbbyPD responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a local gas station in the 28000 block of Fraser Highway. Two suspects were interrupted and left the area in a stolen green Honda Civic.

On March 7th, at 3:59AM, AbbyPD responded to a second robbery in progress at the same gas station as on March 5th. Again, two suspects attempted to complete a robbery but were once again unsuccessful.The suspects departed the area in a blue Honda CRV

.A short time later, at 4:14AM, AbbyPD responded to a second robbery that morning at a local convenience store located within the 1500 block of McCallum Road. Two males smashed the front glass doors to gain access to the store while staff were inside. The suspects targeted the front check out area and fled in a dark-colored Honda CRV after obtaining store merchandise

.One staff member received a minor injury.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over these investigations. Investigators believe all three incidents maybe connected. The suspects are described as Caucasian, 20-40 years of age, wearing masks and hooded clothing. Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in these areas before and after these incidents and are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information.

