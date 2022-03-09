RCMP Search for Missing Man – Bret Lance McLaren

Fraser Valley – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Bret Lance McLaren, 29, of Chilliwack. Mr. McLaren was last seen on February 12, 2022 in Chilliwack.

Bret Lance McLaren description:

Caucasian male

Height: 178 cm (5’10)

Weight: 88 kgs (194 lbs)

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde.

As investigators continue to search for Mr. McLaren they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are concerned for Bret’s wellbeing, said Corporal Mike Rail spokes person for the UFVRD.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bret Lance McLaren to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).