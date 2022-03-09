RCMP Name the Puppy Contest Via Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service

Fraser Valley/Innisfail Alberta – The Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta, needs help in thinking of names for 13 German Shepherd puppies that will be born in 2022. Mounties would like for children to suggest original and creative names that these dogs can wear with pride during their career serving Canadian communities, says Constable Ross Findlay, this year we’re looking for names that start with the letter ‘R’.

The 13 children whose puppy names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle. Although there can only be 13 winners, children may still end up naming a police dog as submitted names will still be considered for other puppies born this year. BC kids have been winners in the past and sometimes even get to meet the dog they named!

The contest rules are simple:

Contestants can suggest only 1 name (1 entry per person)

The name may be for a male or a female pup

The name must start with the letter “R”

The name must have no more than 9 letters

The name must be 1 or 2 syllables

Contestants must be 4 to 14 years old

Contestants must live in Canada

Entries must be received by March 17, 2022

For more information on how to enter, please visit Name the Puppy contest online.