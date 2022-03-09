Joe Nolan at Bozzini’s – Friday March 11 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Back to LIVE Music !

Joe Nolan performs at Bozzini’s Friday, March 11

Doors 8:00 Show 9:00

Tickets $ 22.50 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone.

Health Check required.

Don’t miss Joe! He’s a great, entertaining performer

This show is rescheduled from November so hopefully you can join us as these fabulous artists are trying to make up for missed shows not only due to Covid, but floods as well

Joe Nolan, who has been heralded by outlets such as the Globe & Mail and No Depression as an Americana wunderkind, is a Canadian rising star to watch out for in 2022. Nolan has been a staple songwriter in the music industry for over a decade making his first two albums in Nashville with heavyweight producer Colin Linden (Lucinda Williams). He’s also recorded an EP with Hawksley Workman and John Gullmarstam in Sweden. Now he continues to build upon the massive year that came in the wake of his 2018 independently released album Cry Baby and his 2020 release Drifters.

