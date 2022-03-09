WEDNESDAY UPDATE – Chilliwack’s Unity Christian and GW Graham in BC High School Boys Basketball Championships at LEC

Chilliwack/Langley – A trio of Vancouver teams hold down three of the four No. 1 seeds for this week’s BC School Sports Boys
Basketball Championships at Langley Events Centre.
There are two Chilliwack schools in the mix and four from Abbotsford.
On Opening Day March 9, in 3A Boys, Princess Margaret defeated G.W. Graham 63-60. Grizzlies play LV Rogers of Nelson BC on Thursday.
In 1A boys, Unity Chirstian defated Brookes Westshore 85-45. On Thursday March 10 it’s Bulkley Valley Christian vs. Unity Christian.
For full results and statistics, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.
The 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A Tournaments kick off on Wednesday (March 9) and conclude on Saturday (March 12) with 64 teams playing 128 games on five courts over the four days.
The four No. 1 seeds are Chilliwack’s Unity Christian Flames (1A), King George Dragons (2A), St. Patrick Celtics (3A) and St. George’s Saints (4A). The Dragons, Celtics and Saints are all Vancouver schools.
