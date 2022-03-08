The Best of the Fest Tour – Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival – March 26 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Action, excitement, and stunning scenery The Best of the Fest Tour – Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival has it all, and on March 26 you can experience this annual celebration of outdoor adventure for yourself at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre! VIMFF’s Best of the Fest Tour takes you on an adventure that is filled with the ultimate display of human achievement, extreme athleticism, and jaw dropping cinematography. Add the chance to win incredible door prizes, and you have a night truly not to be missed.

VIMFF’s Best of the Fest Tour has become a cornerstone event for Chilliwack’s outdoor community over the last nine years. Sam Waddington, local mountaineer and owner of Mt. Waddington’s Outdoors has been curating the films shown in Chilliwack since the festival first came to town seven years ago. From hiking to kayaking to mountaineering to many other sports, Sam has highlighted a route into the wilderness that offer you a taste of what you yourself could experience.

“The Festival’s offerings in Chilliwack provides an opportunity for those who are stoked on the outdoors, at all levels, to get together under one roof and feel the energy of a community in motion,” Sam says. “Watching people on the big screen push the envelope of what is possible in the outdoors, and to truly see someone who embodies the spirit of adventure, is a really special thing. I think anyone who has been to these events has felt this and knows how inspiring they can be!”

The festival highlights areas all around the world, but Sam wants there to be an emphasis on the surrounding area. “I take a lot of pride in making sure that the films reflect the realities and aspirations of Chilliwack, and what people are up to here and sometimes perhaps what I think they should be getting up to! Our community is home to so much potential, and so much variety in the outdoor activities that are available. For me that is key to my approach to selecting films for our audience. I try where ever possible to throw in mountain biking films, paragliding films, films on rock climbing and whitewater paddling, as it’s all possible here.”

Most importantly, Sam hopes that the showing will encourage people to get outside and explore the stunning world around them. “Our main goal is to inspire people to get outside and live adventurous lifestyles,” he said, “so we try to do that through this festival, and people never leave disappointed in the films they get to see.”

Along with these spectacular films, the door prizes will be sure to make this an event you will remember!

Experience everything from base jumping to scaling Canada’s most daunting peaks, and discover why this film series is known for keeping you at the edge of your seat and hungry for more.

Best of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 26, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $18, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469). Audience sizes have increased to 75% capacity.