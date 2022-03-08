Stop Sexual Exploitation in Youth Week – March 9 Awareness Event at Chilliwack Superstore

Fraser Valley – The uncomfortable subject.

Sexual exploitation of Youth.

March 7th-13th is SEY (Stop Sexual Exploitation in Youth) week. Wednesday March 9th from 1-4 at the Chilliwack Superstore, CCS Chilliwack Community Services will be hosting a table with prizes and snacks to bring education and awareness about sexual exploitation to the Community.

This comes as BC Budget 2022 reverses cuts made in 2002, supporting survivors of sexual assault with $22 million to provide stable funding for community-based sexual assault response services.

Starting in 2023-24, the Province will provide annual funding of more than $10 million to service providers who offer victim-centred, trauma-informed, co-ordinated, cross-sector support to survivors of sexual assault.

“Sexual assault and other forms of gender-based violence have devastating impacts on survivors, and that’s why government is helping people get the supports they need,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Nearly 20 years to the day after the previous government chose to eliminate stable annual funding for sexual assault response services, we announced we’re restoring this critical funding so service providers can get back to focusing on providing the care survivors need.”

Every week in B.C., there are an estimated 1,000 physical or sexual assaults against women. Indigenous women and girls, people of colour, 2SLGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities are disproportionately targeted.