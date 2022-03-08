MP Strahl Endorses Pierre Poilievre For CPC Leader as Other Candidates Consider Their Move

Fraser Valley/Ottawa (with files from MSN/CBC/Wikipedia) – The chess pieces are moving within the Federal Conservative Party as to who will succeed ousted leader Erin O’Toole.

On Monday, Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl, who is also the Conservative Party Whip, posted his support for Pierre Poilievre :

Conservatives need a principled leader who will fight for our values and make the case for conservatism in Canada.We need a champion who will stand up for our rights and freedoms and won’t back down from Justin Trudeau.Pierre Poilievre is the leader we need for such a time as this and he has my full support.

Sources close to former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis and former MP and Brampton, Ont. predict all three will formally announce their bids in the coming week. Charest was the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party while he was premier. He was also a federal minister in Brian Mulroney’s cabinet and leader of the Progressive Conservatives.

In terms of abortion, Poilievre is pro-choice.

During the spring and summer of 2020, Poilievre was critical of what he perceived as the Trudeau government’s misplaced trust in the Communist Party of China, who cancelled the CanSino vaccine contract with Canada. Poilievre insisted that Canada should create its own vaccines supply, and make purchase agreements with more trustworthy governments.

Poilievre announced his support of those in the Freedom Convoy 2022 who were protesting peacefully, while denouncing the individuals who were promoting extremism.

Poilievre pledges to repeal the Liberal government’s carbon tax if he becomes PM.

The Conservatives will choose their new leader on September 10.