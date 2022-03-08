Skip to content

2022 Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza , April 14 to 18

Fraser Valley – The 2022 edition of Peteys Easter Eggstravaganza will happen. Fantasy Farms owner Gary Moran, who just completes the Christmas Village in Downtown Chilliwack, is organizing the next project.

From his other venture Petey’s Pumpkin Patch: We have been getting lots of inquiries about Easter 🐣 on the farm so I would like to officially announce that yes we will be doing Easter 🐣 just working on some exciting new ideas and will be up dating Petey’s Easter Eggstravaganza page soon.

Website is http://www.fantasyfarmsinc.ca/

Peteys Easter Eggstravaganza/Fantasy Farms/Facebook

