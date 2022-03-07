Fraser Valley Grand (Un) Gala – February 1 – 25 – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Raises Almost $19K

Fraser Valley – MARCH 7 UPDATE – The Fraser Valley (UN) Grand Gala ran throughout the month of February with an online auction and 2 raffle draws..

“We had to make the difficult decision to cancel our in-person gala that was to be held in the Copper Room at the Harrison Hotel on February 25” states Liz Harris, Executive Director “but we held our online auction and raffles to make up for lost revenue.”

The online auction was a success and brought in $11,175.00 as well as $300 in donations. The two raffles also brought in $6,450.00 for a total of $17,915.00. Our winner of the Air Canada Ticket raffle is Jennie Roberts of

Save the Date for our Grand Gala this coming November 18, 2022 at the Harrison Hot Springs Hotel. If you are interested in receiving a sponsorship package for this event please contact our office at 604-851-4890.

If you would like to donate to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation you can visit the website at www.fvhcf.ca/donate

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health; serving the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

ORIGINAL STORY – FEBRUARY 2022 – The original party invite was to get those tuxes and gowns ready and your martinis shaken for the Fraser Valley Grand Gala.

Originally scheduled for November 19, 2021, it was postponed to Friday, February 25. The gala was to be live in the Copper Room at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

The plans have changed again.

Did you ever want to pay someone to NOT have to attend an Event? Save the expense of the tux and the little black dress by NOT joining us in February. Pick an evening and spend it entirely the way YOU choose to spend it. Enjoy an overdue night out with friends, make dinner at home with the family or have a date night with your significant other. This year our gala theme is ‘casino royale’ and we want to see how you celebrate it! The Fraser Valley Grand (un)Gala can only be found online!

Starting February 1st and going until February 25th, the (un)Gala will become a popular way for people to raise funds on behalf of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. We encourage everyone to introduce their friends and family to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. The funds raised will support the greatest need of the hospitals in the eastern Fraser Valley. By being a part of the (un)gala, you will be an ambassador for your local hospital in the eastern Fraser Valley. The best way to do this is to start your own gala page to share with friends and family at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/fraservalleygrandungala.

With no actual event to attend, we would love to see pictures of how everyone is spending their (un)gala-themed evening – even if it’s your slippers propped up on the coffee table. Post pictures during the month of February.

Don’t forget to tag us on social media – @FVHCF. Use the hashtag #FVHCFunGala2022

