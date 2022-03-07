RESCHEDULED – Ron James “Full Throttle”- In Chilliwack – Friday June 17

Chilliwack – MARCH 7, 2022 UPDATE – Ron James is coming back to the Wack .. albeit a little later than planned. Friday June 17. Reserved seating tickets for Ron James – Full Throttle are $62.50 (tax and all facility fees included, additional surcharges may apply). On sale Friday, March 18th.

Showtime is 7:30pm.

NOVEMBER 17, 2021 STORY – As to be expected, the November 17 comedy show for Ron James in Chilliwack had been cancelled due to the flooding.

Tickets will be refunded.

From Terry McRae at Shantero Productions: We had a back and forth with the HUB theatre Tuesday night, they told us we have to cancel the show there because the theatre is being co-opted as a shelter… so it’s out of my hands We’ll try to include Chilliwack when we come back to do Kamloops, Surrey, Trail etc. A drag, but nothing we can do. Stay Safe !

ORIGINAL STORY NOVEMBER 1 – “I always found the name Luckakuck, funny!” Ron James to FVN’s Don Lehn – September 9, 2019. FVN interview can be found here.

Ron James is coming back to the Wack and tickets are now available through the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Canada’s stand-out amongst ‘stand-ups’, award-winning comedian RON JAMES has been selling out theatres for over 20 years with his marathon, side-splitting performances. Marshalling a comedian’s eye for satire and a writer’s ear for language, Ron takes his audience on a breath-taking, non-stop roller coaster ride, cutting a wide swath through contemporary culture with a razor-sharp wit, uncompromising standard and unique, poetically honed delivery.

