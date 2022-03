Mission – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has notified the City of Mission, they will be working on the Mission Bridge on March 8 to 10.

They will be closing the South Bound Slow Lane and dropping the speed limit to 60 through the work zone.

Please give yourself extra travel time and be mindful of roadside workers.

Find more information on the DriveBC website: https://www.drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/events/LowerMainland.html