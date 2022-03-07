2022 Yarrow Days – Celebrating 50 Years

Yarrow – Recently, there was a Yarrow Days Organizational Meeting (on Monday February 28 at the Pavilion at Yarrow Pioneer Park).

FVN has learned that it was agreed by those present to revive the 50th Anniversary celebration as this year’s Yarrow Days theme.

This was supposed to happen in 2021, and you guessed it, COVID restrictions put the kibosh on that.

So the theme is a 70’s Vibe and ‘Feelin’ Groovy!’ This could look like a trip through the decades 70’s, 80’s…

For more information contact Sheila Lum, the Chair of Yarrow Days Committee.

The exact 2022 date has not been revealed.

There is a private Facebook that you can join at – https://www.facebook.com/groups/346699245710067