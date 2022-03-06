Skip to content

Sts’ailes Youth Soccer Tournament – April 30 to May 1

(Sts’ailes) – Sts’ailes will be hosting the Sts’ailes Youth Soccer Tournament 2022 from April 30 to May 1.

The Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/StsailesYouthSoccer22/

More information to come.

