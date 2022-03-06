Skip to content

Important Bridge Maintenance on Florence Lake Forest Service Road in Mission

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Important Bridge Maintenance on Florence Lake Forest Service Road in Mission

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Mission – The Ministry of Forests will be conducting important bridge maintenance on Florence Lake Forest Service Road from 2km to 13km throughout March 7 to March 14.

During this work, the Forest Service Road will be temporarily closed at times March 7 to March 10 and fully closed from March 11 to 14 to allow contractors to complete their work safely and efficiently.

Please avoid traveling along the Forest Service Road while this maintenance is being completed.

Mission/FSR/Florence Lake Forest Service Road

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

eight + thirteen =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts