Important Bridge Maintenance on Florence Lake Forest Service Road in Mission

Mission – The Ministry of Forests will be conducting important bridge maintenance on Florence Lake Forest Service Road from 2km to 13km throughout March 7 to March 14.

During this work, the Forest Service Road will be temporarily closed at times March 7 to March 10 and fully closed from March 11 to 14 to allow contractors to complete their work safely and efficiently.

Please avoid traveling along the Forest Service Road while this maintenance is being completed.