Derek Edwards Coming Back to the Wack – April 21 – “In Praise of the Ostrich” (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (Shantero Productions) – Derek Edwards – “In Praise of the Ostrich” is coming to Chilliwack,

April 21 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Box Office: 604-391-7469

With ‘In Praise of the Ostrich’, Derek Edwards moseys back into town on horse-drawn comedy wagon; a searing meander down life’s twisting trails, steered effortlessly by this 30-year veteran. He returns with a payload of blissfully funny personal stories – a cacophony of shenanigans – set to tickle the ribs and warm the heart.

With an easy conversational style, Derek reluctantly pulls his head out of the sand and launches into commentary on the influx of pot stores, self-driving cars, gambling tips, the challenge of staying youthful … plus dressing warm.From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just For Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite.

Certainly his peers think so, as evidenced by the fact that he’s a four-time nominee, and winner of Best Standup Comic – Canadian Comedy Awards, as well as a multiple Gemini nominee for Best Performance in a Comedy.

As Rick Mercer says, “Everyone knows Derek is the funniest man in Canada.

Reserved seating tickets for Derek Edwards – “In Praise of the Ostrich” are $55.00 (tax included, handling charges may apply) and are available from the Cultural Centre box office. Showtime is 7:30 pm.

For more info visit www.shantero.com

