BUSINESS – Specsavers Opens in Cottonwood Centre (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Cottonwood Centre became a little busier with their latest addition.

Specsavers is now open (next to the Cottonwood Dental Centre).

From March 5 to March 13, visitors can get two pairs of complete glasses from only $99. Additionally, for every frame purchase and every eye exam booked Specsavers will donate $20 towards the Canucks for Kids Fund. Specsavers has a goal to raise a total of $20,000 CAD for the Canucks for Kids Fund as the first stores open across the province.

As a company that is guided by the purpose of “changing lives through better sight”, Specsavers is thrilled to introduce Chilliwack residents to the exceptional, community-driven eyecare and the high-quality, affordable eyewear offerings – which have made Specsavers the largest, most successful optometrist-owned and -led business in the 10 other countries it operates in.

Chilliwack City Councilor Sue Knott was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Naomi Barber with Specsavers spoke with FVN on the decision to come to Chilliwack and settle in at Cottonwood Centre.

Specsavers/Cottonwood Centre/FVN/March 2022

