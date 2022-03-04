“The Ultimate Girl’s Day Out” – Fraser Valley Women’s Expo – Heritage Park – March 4 to 6

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Women’s Expo offers a fantastic day out with girlfriends, Mothers and Daughters to relax, get pampered, and have fun. Highlights of the event include great shopping at over 200 exhibits, free samples, exciting entertainment, free makeovers, fashion shows, informative workshops, cooking theatre demos, food and wine sampling, career and business resources, decorating and travel ideas, entertainment, health and wellness advice, fantastic prizes, and much more.

It’s truly the ultimate girl’s day out.

March 4 to 6 at Heritage Park Chilliwack.

Save $2 per ticket by buying online! Tickets available at fvwomensexpo.com

Also:

Have you ever wanted to start a podcast? Looking for 21st century ways to grow your business? Come meet all the inspiring ladies on the Podcasting Panel! Friday March 4 at 6pm at the Fraser Valley Women’s Expo!Friday March 4 at 6pm at the Fraser Valley Women’s Expo.

They’ll be chatting about using a podcast to grow your business and open the door to new opportunities and answering any questions you might have.

Hosted by Jennifer Henczel

With Guests:

Tracey Ehman

Michelle Elise Abraham

Daisy Salvacion Shields

Melody Owen

Linda Mackie w/ Mackie Creative

Genevieve Kyle Lefebvre

Jennifer Cramer Lewis

2022 Women’s Expo/Heritage Park/Chilliwack

