Spring Paving Projects in Chilliwack – Cleaning Up The Potholes

Chilliwack – Each year the City of Chilliwack tenders asphalt rehabilitation work for various roads to maintain the driving surface and reduce maintenance costs.

Typically the Engineering Department recommends rehabilitation of roads in the worst condition in each classification based on a condition survey which is updated every five years. A comprehensive survey was done by Stantec in the late summer of 2017.

Minor drainage and curb and gutter improvements will be made adjacent to rehabilitation projects where significant deterioration has occurred or upgrades are required.

The Engineering Department coordinates both timing and scope of work with the City Operations, Development, and Utility Departments. The coordination avoids unnecessary utility cuts in newer asphalt, increases cost efficiencies, and minimizes impacts to residents.

Project Updates:

Spring 2022: Hopedale Road (Keith Wilson Road to South Sumas Road) Kirk Avenue – No. 3 Road (to end of pavement) Ryder Lake Road (Huston Road to Elk View Road)

Upcoming Work 2022: Savoy Road – Sand Road (to end of pavement) Mayfair Avenue Upper Prairie Road (Chilliwack Central Road to Yale Road) Ferry Road (McGrath Road to Dyke) Ryder Lake Road (Elk View Road to Ross Road) Spadina Avenue (Yale Road to First Avenue) Wellington Avenue (Mill Street to Cook Street) Nowell Street (First Avenue to Yale Road) Chilliwack Central Road (Annis Road to Ford Road) Yale Road (Nowell Street to Charles Street) Yale Road (Main Street to Princess Avenue) South Sumas Road (Sumas Prairie to Hopedale Road) Lickman Road – Yale Road/Industrial Road to CN Railway (north of Hwy 1) Prairie Central Road (Upper Prairie Road to Annis Road) Yale Road (Ford Road to McGrath Road) Evans Road at Wells Road Willow Drive (Chilliwack Central Road to McCaffrey Boulevard)



Additional Roads to be considered (subject to available funding): Portion of Gill Road Annis Road at Yale Road (widening for additional turn lane) James Street (first 300m north of Acorn Avenue)

