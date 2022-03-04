Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 3, 2022 Olympian & Pride of Cultus Lake, Reece Howden & Vice-President Business Operations, AND Pride of The Chilliwack Chiefs, Barry Douglas(VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: March 3, 2022 Olympian & Pride of Cultus Lake, Reece Howden & Vice-President Business Operations, AND Pride of The Chilliwack Chiefs, Barry Douglas.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week

• Local Olympian Reece Howden is back home as the Ukraine conflict rages on.
• Flood Repair Work at Cultus Lake Provincial Park is set to start.
• Bear sightings indicate Spring is around the corner!

AND

• Agassiz Speedway gets ready to race in 2022.

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast: Josh Bohr

AND….NEXT WEEK…The PREMIERE of “Scene Hear First!” with Paula DeWit!
AND….NEXT WEEK… Interview with Bruce Renwick, GM Chilliwack Curling Club!

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

