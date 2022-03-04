Chilliwack’s Five Corners “Birds” Artwork Now Installed

Chilliwack – Fourteen life-sized, colourful birds have been installed on the Five Corners clock tower at 45972 Wellington Avenue. City Council approved the budget and installation in March 2021, as recommended by the Chilliwack Public Art Advisory Committee as a way to introduce more public art throughout the city.

Artist Patrick Murphy and Chilliwack Councilor Sue Knott – March 2022

The piece was designed by Patrick Murphy, British artist, designer, and curator. The birds are all in various poses, and will engage viewers with their bright colours, while representing the struggle to find one’s sense of place. The birds are made out of durable material that can withstand weather and pressure washing, ensuring the pieces’ longevity, and they are displayed in seven different colours.

Patrick Murphy’s work is exhibited internationally and held in public and private collections. As an artist, Murphy’s conceptual approach is grounded in creating a dialogue with our surroundings and each other. Using familiar objects and themes to depict and examine culture, he seeks to alter the original context of his subjects so they appear simultaneously both familiar and unfamiliar to encourage and stimulate a sense of questioning, and search for meaning from the viewer.

This piece of public art in Chilliwack is now part of a larger international network of coloured birds in outdoor spaces. These birds serve as an extension of Murphy’s various exhibits, including exhibits entitled the “Pursuit of Happiness” in Belgium, “Flock” in Soho London, and “Belonging” in Liverpool, UK, dating back to 2012.

“Chilliwack is one of many international communities that has had the privilege to work with Patrick Murphy. His work is known across the globe with a focus on many positive themes, such as belonging, inclusion and happiness,” said Councillor Sue Knott, Chair of the Public Art Advisory Committee. “The inclusive vision of the artist aligns with the recommendations in the Action Plan for the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusiveness, Diversity and Accessibility. One of the great things about public art is that a piece will mean different things to different people. Each individual comes away with their own interpretation. I hope residents will come away from viewing the coloured birds with their own personal, positive message.”

The Chilliwack Public Art Advisory Committee provides recommendations to Council on public art pieces proposed for civic facilities or properties, as well as visible locations throughout commercial or private developments. To learn more about public art in Chilliwack, visit chilliwack.com/publicart.