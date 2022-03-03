Skip to content

Planning Underway for Harrison Dragon Boat Festival – July 23

Harrison – Planning is now underway for the Harrison Dragon Boat Festival on Harrison Lake. The date is July 23. This festival is run by the Fraser Valley Paddling Club.

More info to come.

info@harrisondragonboat.com

