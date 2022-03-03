Skip to content

MISSING – 19 Year Old Abbotsford Teen – Amadeus Landrath

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police are trying to locate missing 19 year-old Amadeus Landrath.

Landrath was last seen in Abbotsford on February 24th.

Amadeus stands 5’5” tall, slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes. Clothing description unknown.

Anyone with information about Amadeus Landrath should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).

Abby PD/Amadeus LANDRATH

